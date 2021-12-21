Bossier City firefighter remembered as loving father, MMA fighter, non-profit leader

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friends of the Bossier Parish man who died over the weekend in a tragic accident while doing maintenance on a firetruck was much more than a firefighter. Jesse Henry was a father, friend, soldier, and a beast in the cage as a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter.

“His smile, his mentality, nobody ever outworked him,” said MMA Trainer Blake Franklin. “He was always encouraging, always uplifting to those around him. He always saw the best in everyone.”

“His fighting name was ‘Overtime,’ said Jujitsu instructor Chad Leonhardt. “He literally would get off from the fire department first thing in the morning, and he would be here. He would work out, we would put him through his drill and everything and come back at noon, and he would come back again and train in the evening. So literally, Overtime fit him better than anything.”

Henry served in the Louisiana National Guard for three years before becoming a firefighter with South Bossier Fire Dist. No. 2. He was also dedicated to his nonprofit, The Four Quarters Club. It is an organization that is investing in our youth within the Shreveport-Bossier community. Each quarter represents one of four categories: targeting general education, financial education, crime, and health.

“Essentially, it was out there to try and help people that were in school and were less privileged neighborhoods and lifestyles, to get with other people to be more of to help them achieve their goal, to sit there and be a better influence on them. Jesse also was really adamant about the crime in the violence that was going in the area and help be an outreach towards that,” Franklin said.

Jesse leaves behind his 10-year-old daughter Karmen, whom he loved dearly. A gofundme account has been set up in his honor to cover funeral expenses and ensure she is taken care of.