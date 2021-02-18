Bossier City firefighters on scene of fire at old Days Inn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are still on the scene of a large fire that broke out at the old Days Inn hotel in Bossier City early Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Brad Zagone says the call for the fire at the vacant property on John Wesley Blvd. came in between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m.

Chief Zagone confirmed there were some homeless people sheltering there who got out and there are no reports of any casualties and no one has been taken to the hospital.

Firefighters are working in frigid temperatures and with low water pressure. Zagone said it may be a while before they know exactly how the fire started because right now it’s unsafe to send a fire investigator in because the roofs are collapsing on the building.