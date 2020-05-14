Bossier City Hall, other city buildings to reopen Monday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City offices and other city buildings are set to reopen next week in accordance with Phase One guidelines from federal and state governments.

Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker announced Thursday that the Bossier City Municipal Complex at 620 Benton Rd. will reopen Monday, May 18.

Walker said Bossier City parks and playgrounds will remain closed.

City departments and divisions should be contacted by phone for appointments for services or meetings. Residents are also encouraged to continue using online services at www.bossiercity.org.

Anyone who plans to visit City Hall should enter and exit on the north side of the building along Beckett Street. The lobby has been reconfigured to accommodate for physical distancing.

Although not required, the City encourages visitors to wear masks per recommended guidelines.

Guidelines in effect for employees include:

Temperature checks

Using masks when interacting with the public

Physical distancing

Frequent hand washing

Disinfecting work areas

Continuing to telecommute when possible

The Bossier City Police Department will open its lobby to the public with restrictions. Entry into the lobby will be limited to six people.

Alcohol Beverage Operator card and fingerprinting services will be by appointment only. There will be no walk-ins. For an appointment call (318) 741-8643.

The Records Division will be available by telephone at (318) 741-8687. Crash reports can be accessed online at https://policereports.lexisnexis.com/.

If you need a police officer or a report made, please ring the entry/access request button located to the right of this entrance. Once you are allowed into the lobby, proceed directly to the front desk officer.

For investigations, please call ahead, (318) 741-8641, and make an appointment before coming to the lobby.

Appointments with police administration can be made by calling (318) 741-8621.

Meanwhile, the Bossier Tennis Center will reopen with safe play guidelines in effect.

Those guidelines and the temporary hours of operation can be read on the City of Bossier City website here, http://www.bossiercity.org/414/Bossier-Tennis-Center.

Guidelines include making reservations one day in advance and arriving no earlier than five minutes before a scheduled game.

