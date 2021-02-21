Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Bossier City/Homeland Security to distribute free cases of water Sunday afternoon

(Photo courtesy: City of Bossier City)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Free water will be distributed from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road.

The water is being distributed by the City of Bossier and the Homeland Security Office in concert with the Louisiana Army National Guard.

Bossier residents are asked to drive to the main entrance of the Civic Center to receive one case of water while supply last.

Water distribution will resume distribution at 7 a.m. Monday until the supply is exhausted. 

