Bossier City and No Boundaries ministry teamed up to hold the city’s second annual UNITY event. The event was to commemorate what happened on 9/11.

“It doesn’t seem like 16 years ago, it seemed like last year,” said former pastor Fred Lowery. “We will never forget it. Seeing it on television screens and seeing those planes go in those buildings. We will never, ever get that out of my mind and we shouldn’t.”