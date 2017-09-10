Bossier City hosts Super Derby

Bossier City Lo Walker had no problem welcoming this year’s Super Derby, bringing in guests and competitors fo all ages from across the United States.

“They not only come for the race,” Walker said. “They go to restaurants downtown, other adult gaming venues and casinos. We’re just extremely fortunate to have a quality operation.”

The jockeys, as well as the horses are coming to compete and win. Not just take part in the competition. The $200,000 grand prize can be a roadblock in some racer’s minds. But to one Mexico native, he says when he’s on the horse, his mind is at ease.

“Nothing to worry about in that moment,” said jockey Alfredo Contreras. “It’s just you and the horse. Hopefully at the end, in the stretch you can pull it out and go ahead and win.”