Bossier City invites public to water tower dedication ceremony

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker is inviting you to attend the Bossier City water tower dedication ceremony.

The dedication of the north east water tower will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Bossier City Fire Training Center on 5850 Shed Rd.

The event will also honor our military troops and first responders.

Congressman Mike Johnson is also scheduled to attend the ceremony.

