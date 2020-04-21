Bossier City leaders open talks about businesses reopening

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After weeks without serving customers, many small business owners are ready to reopen their doors.

But, local leaders want people to know it’s a change that won’t happen overnight.

Like many people right now, Bossier Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Johnson is working from home.

“It’s important for everyone to be on the same page as we are going through this epidemic,” said Johnson.

The Chamber is working from the pages of President Donald Trump’s “Opening Up America Again Guidelines” and declarations from Governor John Bel Edwards to help lead local businesses through the uncertainties of the pandemic, from the mandated closures to the gradual reopenings.

“You’ve got to do it slow and make sure that we have health and safety first, while we’re also reopening the economy,” said Johnson.

Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker shared some guidance during a Chamber Chat conference call with the community Monday

“All it is right now is a suggested guideline,” said Walker, but the real authority that we will have to comply with is what comes out of the governor’s proclamation.”

Everyone is still waiting for further instructions, but using the three phases in the presidential plan as a guide.

In phase one, gyms can open if they adhere to strict physical distancing protocols.

Fitness Lady has stepped up to the challenges COVID-19’s presented.

“We have cleaned from top to bottom, from front door to back door,” said Kedgy Larson, owner. “We have washing stations, we have distancing. We set out benches for small group personal training or one-on-one training.”

The female-focused facility is looking forward to welcoming women back to working out.

“We know that exercise is so very important for the mental, spiritual, emotional aspects of a woman,” said Larson.

Larson said she’s hoping everyone in the community will come through this trying time stronger than ever.

“Be patient, be resilient, be diligent,” she said.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce stressed there’s no plan for re-opening businesses yet. They said task forces are reaching out to various business sectors in the state to help finalize plans to open non-essential businesses.

