Bossier City leaders pave the way for increased road project funding

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The price tag is going up for a Bossier City construction project.

City leaders are set to vote on approving additional funds for the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway next week.

Engineers are estimating the second phase of the project will cost more than $4 million over the initial projections. Of that, $1 million is requested for increased cost of construction materials and $3,150,000 for acquiring the right of way.

The extra expense comes at no added cost to tax payers. The funds will be re-allocated from the city’s Riverboat Gaming Fund and Property Acquisition Fund. Both funds are existing accounts for the use of capital improvement projects.

“The second phase includes an overpass, which is about a $24 million piece itself, which goes all the way from there to Shed Road, onto Hamilton Road, onto Highway 80,” said Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso. “So, a person could travel virtually around the city when it’s all completed without having to stop at a train.”

The city has been working on this project for about ten years. The first phase of construction is currently underway and expected to be completed in July.

If the city council adopts the proposed funding ordinances next week, they expect to finish acquiring the right of way by this summer to begin bidding out the remainder of the project.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.