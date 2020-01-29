Bossier City leaders to consider leasing civic center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City leaders are set to consider some cost-saving measures at the next city council meeting.

Tuesday the council approved the agenda for their February 4 meeting.

Included on the agenda is a measure proposing leasing out the city’s civic center. City leaders say the facility has been losing money annually.

“Based upon the staffing of the building, anywhere from $500,000 to $300,000 each year, the city has to supplement the cost of the building,” said Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso.

If passed, the ordinance will offer the building up to bids. This will be the first reading of the ordinance.

The measure is written as a 10-year lease at $352,000 as a base lease amount.

Another measure on the agenda is an emergency ordinance to replace the light fixtures on Arthur Teague Parkway.

Right now, city leaders say almost half the lights on that road are out.

The city plans to use a $350,000 Louisiana Public Service Commission grant to finance the LED upgrades.

“LED does two things,” said Glorioso. “It will be a cleaner light that it provides, and actually three things – a lower cost on our utility bill and maintenance.”

The Bossier City Council will meet Tuesday, February 4.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.