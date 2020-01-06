Bossier City man accused ETX double murder first of 4 to face trial

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK/KTAL) – The first of four Bossier City men charged in connection with a 2017 double murder in East Texas is set to go to trial next month.

Marlon Kelly, 23, of Bossier City, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the deaths of 21-year-old Dalton Berry and 18-year-old Shayla Carson of Waskom. They were found shot to death at a home near County Road 334 between Panola and Bethany on July 28, 2017.

21-year-old Dalton Berry and 18-year-old Shayla Carson of Waskom were found shot to death at a home near County Road 334 between Panola and Bethany on July 28, 2017.

Numerous shell casings were discovered on the ground in front of the trailer house. A passing motorist reported seeing three black males leaving the driveway of the residence in a gray or black vehicle, possibly a Nissan.

Kelly is one of four Bossier City men who were arrested in connection with the crime. Mose Dandrew Smith, 22; Cartrell Oshae Dewayne Williamson, 23; and Cordarius D’Shun Thompson, 19 are also charged with two counts each of murder.

L to R: Cartrell Oshae Dewayne Williamson, Mose Dandrew Smith, Cordarius D’Shun Thompson

Smith and Kelly face capital murder charges in the case and could get a death sentence if prosecutors decide to pursue it and they are convicted. Thompson and Williamson’s murder charges mean they do not face the death penalty if convicted.

Panola County officials expect Williamson’s trial to be one of the last in the case because they intend to try suspected shooter Kelly first, then Smith.

Kelly’s trial is set to begin on February 18 in the 123rd District Court in Carthage. Two weeks have been set aside for the trial.

None of the other three men have trial dates set yet, according to judicial records.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.