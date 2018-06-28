Bossier City Man Arrested for Distribution of Child Pornography

Earlier today, Louisiana State Police Detectives assigned to the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) arrested a Bossier City man for possession and distribution of child pornography.

In March of this year, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation which resulted in a search warrant being obtained for a Bossier City residence. That warrant was executed today by LSP-SVU detectives and members of ICAC Taskforce, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigations, US Marshal’s Task Force, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Louisiana Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, Shreveport Police Department, Haughton Police Department, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During the search evidence indicating possession and distribution of pornography involving juveniles was found on devices within the residence belonging to the suspect, 68-year-old Ernest “Michael” Prince of Bossier City.

Prince was not at the residence when the search warrant was executed but was quickly located and arrested. He was booked at the Bossier Max Correctional Center and charged with:

10 – Counts of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles

6 – Counts of Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles

The investigation is on-going.

The Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit urges anyone who may have been a victim of this individual or anyone with information about individuals engaged in the possession or distribution of child pornography to report it immediately by calling 318.741.2733 or reporting it online at www.lsp.org under the suspicious activity link.