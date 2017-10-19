Bossier City man arrested for robbing Shreveport motel

A Bossier City man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed a Shreveport motel at knifepoint.

The robbery happened shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Motel 6 in the 6700 block of Rasberry Lane.

Investigators say a man entered the business armed with a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk gave the suspect the cash and he ran to a nearby apartment complex.

A short time later officers located the suspect identified as 22-year-old Ladarius Benjamin.

Benjamin was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Armed Robbery.

SPD has arrested Benjamin for burglary and theft related offenses in the past.