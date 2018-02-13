Bossier City man behind bars on theft charges

A Bossier City man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer now sits in jail.

Between Sept. and Dec. 2017, 21-year-old James Patrick Murphy was working as a salesman for Gemco

Portable Buildings on Stagecoach Road in Keithville.

Murphy allegedly stole from the company by accepting payments for buildings purchased by customers, not reporting the sales, and keeping the funds for himself. The loss was over $16,000.

Caddo deputies arrested Murphy and booked him into the Caddo Correctional Center for theft. His bond has been set at $100,000.