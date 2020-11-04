Bossier City man dies following crash on I-220

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man was killed Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-220.

The accident happned shortly before 7 p.m. between Shed Rd. and Swan Lake Rd.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 67-year-old Stephen Boose was traveling westbound in a 2017 Acura SUV when he drove off the roadway and down the median. The vehicle then overturned into a ditch and became submerged in water.

Officers were able to get Boose out of the SUV and firefighters began CPR. Boose was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport but died from his injuries.

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Accident Investigation Team said they don’t suspect alcohol impairment was a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.