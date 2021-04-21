Bossier City man dies in Claiborne Parish motorcycle accident

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 48-year-old Bossier City man died from injuries he sustained early Tuesday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.

Michael Thurkill was injured in the crash in Louisiana Highway 146 in Claiborne Parish. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

LSP Troop G were called to the accident, which happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The initial investigation revealed Thurlkill was traveling east on 146 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

For reasons still under investigation, Thurlkill applied his brakes, causing the motorcycle to begin to roll onto its left side.

Thurlkill, who was wearing a Department of Transportation certified helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle, which came to rest on the shoulder of the road.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.