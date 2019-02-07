Bossier City man dies in Red River Parish crash

A Bossier City man was killed in a crash early Thursday morning in Red River Parish.

Louisiana State Police say it happened on a private road off US 71 just north of LA 514.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Freightliner 18-wheeler driven by 43-year-old Antorian Devol Johnson was traveling west on a private oil field road. The vehicle stalled while driving on an uphill grade and began to roll back downhill. The brakes were engaged but the vehicle slide off the road into a ravine and rolled over. Johnson was wearing a seat belt but sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead on scene by the Red River Parish Coroner’s office.

Impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash though toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.