Bossier City man injured in early morning shooting in Shreveport

A Bossier City man is recovering after being shot multiple times in north Shreveport.



The shooting happened before 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Arlington St.



Diqune Green, 23, told investigators he went to meet a person that he knew through interaction on social media and when he arrived at the address someone fired numerous shots striking him three times.



Green was taken to University Health for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Green was unable to provide a description of the suspect.



Anyone with any information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit the website Lockemup.org.