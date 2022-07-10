BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly Bossier City man was not wearing a seatbelt when his truck crashed off of I-20 in Bossier Parish on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.

State police say 78-year-old Jerry Calvin Lynn was not restrained when his 2004 Dodge pickup left the road and struck a tree just before 3 p.m. as he was heading west on I-20 just east of LA Hwy 157.

Lynn suffered critical injuries and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.

State police say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash. However, toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis, and the crash remains under investigation.

“Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash,” Louisiana State Police said in a statement on the fatal crash. “Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.”

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 20 fatal crashes, resulting in 21 deaths.