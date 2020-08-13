Bossier City man killed in fiery crash in N. Shreveport, head-on collision with tractor-trailer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man was killed in north Shreveport when his pickup truck was struck head-on by an 18-wheeler early Thursday morning.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to a crash involving a Ford pickup truck and a tractor-trailer in the 1700 block of North Market Street around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department determined that the driver of the pickup truck was dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a local hospital and they are expected to survive from their injuries.

Due to the severity of the incident investigators were called to the scene of the fatal crash. SPD says roadway evidence suggested the Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on North Market Street when the driver crossed the yellow turn lane, veered into the southbound lanes of travel, and was struck head-on by a southbound tractor-trailer. The Ford F-150 was carrying combustible items in the bed of the truck that ignited on impact, causing the entire truck to become engulfed in flames.

Shreveport police say the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office took custody of the decedent and an autopsy has been scheduled. They will release the decedent’s name at a later time.

The crash is still under investigation and toxicology reports are pending.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.