Bossier City man listed in the National Crime Information Center as missing

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a Bossier City man who has been listed in the National Crime Information Center as missing.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 47-year-old Kevin Ira Shepard of was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 25 at his home on Edgar St.

Shepard is described as standing 5’11” tall, weighing 150 lbs. with brown eyes, brown hair, and a beard. He also has multiple tattoos including an image of an eight ball on his right arm and a sword on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on where Shepard could be please contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8605.

