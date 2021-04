Donald Welch, 63, of East Texas Street was reported missing on April 7 after family members say they were unable to get in contact with him. (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man who has been missing since early April has been found.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, officers have made contact with 63-year-old Donald Welch who was reported missing by family back on April 7.

BCPD detectives said Welch is safe and well. His family has also been notified that he is ok.