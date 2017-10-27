Bossier City man pleads guilty to damaging property at BAFB

A Bossier City man has pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle onto Barksdale Air Force Base and damaging property.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Jeffery Jermaine Francis, 33, pleaded guilty

before U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to one count of willful damage to property of the United States.

According to the guilty plea, Francis was driving a green 2003 GMC Yukon on Aug. 20 and struck a bollard at the West Gate of Barksdale Air Force Base.

When approached and asked to place the vehicle in park, Francis instead drove onto the base.

Barksdale security forces had to deploy a vehicle entrapment barrier on Barksdale Blvd. which disabled the vehicle. He then fled the scene on foot.

Security forces later discovered that the vehicle belonged to Francis’s girlfriend, and that he was driving under suspension.

The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle and Barksdale property was $17,600.

Francis faces up to 10 years in prison, three years to life of supervised release, restitution and a $250,000 fine.

The sentencing date for Francis has been set for Feb. 1, 2018.