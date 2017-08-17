Bossier City man receives lengthy sentence for murder of Shreveport woman

A Bossier City man convicted in April for killing a Shreveport woman and wounding two others learns his fate.



On Wednesday Sherman Elbert Fredieu Jr., 31, was sentenced to life imprisonment without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, with credit for time served, for the Oct. 2015 second-degree murder of Verdina Crichlow.



Crichlow, 36, was shot and killed at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in Cedar Grove.



Fredieu also was sentenced on two counts of attempted second-degree murder for shooting 15-year-old Tranautica Webb and 43-year-old Tammy Harris.



Fredieu was sentenced to 48 years for each of these counts without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, with credit for time served.



All three sentences will run consecutively due to the violent nature of the attacks, the injuries inflicted on each victim and the danger to others in close proximity to the shooting.



Women and children had been in the area of the building where the shooting occurred just moments before the shots were fired.

