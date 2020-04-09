Bossier City Mayor addresses COVID-19 city personnel/staffing, services, impact on budget

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker says as of April 8, Bossier Parish has experienced 159 positive cases of the coronavirus and they have also experienced four deaths.

Mayor Walker gave an update on COVID-19 preparedness operations and activities during a briefing Thursday. He was joined by Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and Bossier City Fire Department EMS Chief Jeff Watson.

According to Walker, Bossier City started preparing for the pandemic before it was officially declared by President Donald Trump, Governor John Bel Edwards, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He also stated that actions were implemented immediately after President Trump’s COVID-19 declaration and Governor Edward’s “Stay at home” order. Walker went on to say that all non-essential employees have been sent home due to the pandemic.

“We encourage all of our citizens to continue doing what you’ve been doing by complying with the social distancing and the sizes of crowds and not coming to work sick,” said Mayor Walker.

“It is absolutely critical that we continue to do this.”

The City Hall is temporarily closed, but they are doing business as usual through telephone calls and computer teleconferences with a very limited staff. Bossier City officials say they do not plan on implementing a curfew at this time and they do not believe it is necessary.

In terms of the lost of sales tax, Mayor Walker says Bossier City budgets very conservatively, and he believes when the pandemic is over and the public reopens for citizens, people will start shopping again, and the city will recover some of that lost revenue.

Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams says the police department is still operating with a full- staff, and they are helping the community by educating residents on what they should be doing during the pandemic. They are also continuing to monitor the city.

According to Bossier City Fire Chief Jeff Watson, the fire department is very fortunate to not have any employees that have been in contact with COVID-19. They are also operating with a full-staff, and Watson says firefighters are doing their best to minimize contact.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.