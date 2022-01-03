Bossier City mayor announces retirement of ousted former police chief

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Former Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams is retiring, according to the mayor’s office.

“Chief Shane McWilliams informed me that he is retiring from the Bossier City Police Department, effective immediately,” Mayor Tommy Chandler said in a statement released Monday afternoon. “I want to thank Chief McWilliams for his many years of service to the City of Bossier City and its citizens. I congratulate Chief McWilliams on his well-earned retirement from the Bossier City Police Department and wish him a successful future.”

McWilliams has been on leave since early July when the newly installed mayor removed from his duties as Chief of Police and reassigned him to reception desk duty. Less than a week later, Chandler’s office announced McWilliams had been placed on paid administrative leave for refusing that reassignment.

McWilliams appealed his removal to the Bossier City Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board and a hearing that was originally set for December 1 was postponed after the city filed suit claiming the civil service board was in violation of its own rules requiring ample notification in advance of public hearings.

A new hearing was set for Tuesday, January 4.

It’s not clear yet whether that hearing will still take place as scheduled.