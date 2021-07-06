Reassigned former Bossier City police chief placed on leave pending internal investigation

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Former Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation regarding the violation of Bossier City Police Department policy, according to a statement released early Monday afternoon by the City of Bossier City.

The brief statement also notes that Sgt. Chris Estess will serve as Substitute Chief of Police pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

The news comes after newly installed Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler announced McWilliams’ reassignment late Friday afternoon, designating Estess as Director of Police Operations to lead the Bossier City Police Department until a new Chief of Police can be appointed.

No details have been released regarding the nature of the alleged departmental policy violation. Chandler has also not publicly given a reason for McWilliams’ reassignment.

Until Friday, McWilliams had served as police chief in Bossier City since April 2010. It was not clear as of Monday what position he had been reassigned to before he was placed on leave.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.