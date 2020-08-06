Bossier City mayor points to “good signs, but not nearly enough” in urging citizens to help slow spread of COVID-19

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Noting continuing growth of COVID-19 cases over the past week, Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker is urging citizens to continue following statewide orders to wear masks and take measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“If we do these things, we will save lives and we will accelerate our ability to move to Phase 3,” Walker said in a recorded video briefing released Thursday morning. “There have been some good signs but not nearly enough.”

The mayor’s message was released just before the state reported 20 more confirmed cases in the parish, bringing the total number of cases reported since last Thursday to 356.

A total of 2,295 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bossier Parish since the first case was reported March 14. There were no new deaths reported Thursday, leaving the total at 75.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that the state will remain in Phase 2 for at least three more weeks.

Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone and Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams called for the continued support of Bossier City first responders who are on the front lines.

Chief Zagone said the fire department is continuing to work to procure PPE, but noted that “We have good amounts at this point.”

Watch the full briefing below.

