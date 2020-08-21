Bossier City mayor urges citizens to comply with federal guidelines as COVID-19 cases, deaths rise

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker is still urging citizens to wear a mask and comply with federal guidelines as the number of coronavirus deaths and positive cases continue to rise in Bossier Parish.

During Mayor Walker’s Thursday afternoon briefing, he said over the last week Bossier Parish has confirmed three more COVID-19 deaths and 109 new positive cases.

As of Thursday, Aug. 20 there are a total of 85 deaths and 2,499 coronavirus cases in Bossier Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, progress is still being made in northwest Louisiana with a reduction in the number of positive cases, but it is not nearly enough. Mayor Walker noted that even though the parish has made some progress and is moving out of the red in the rate of positive cases, the opening of schools and colleges is a concern–especially if mitigation requirements are not followed.

“I urge that all of us be a part of the solution, not a part of the problem,” said Mayor Walker.

“Regardless of what you may personally feel about the mask mandate, it is clearly evident that they do save lives and it does prevent the spread of disease.”

Mayor Walker says children and young adults are becoming an increasing part of the problem, more and more positive tests occurring among those groups and many are asymptomatic.

The state will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 case numbers among young people. Mayor Walker says another concern is the upcoming flu season which could compound the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

