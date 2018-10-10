Bossier City offers new online bill pay for residents

New online payment options are now available to Bossier City residents.

The City of Bossier announced Wednesday that is has teamed up with First Billing Services to provide enhanced and additional payment options for customers.

Please review the below information regarding payment options available through First Billing Services:

Web payments: Log onto: https://bossiercity.firstbilling.com for the online customer portal. You can register your account, or pay as a guest.

Credit/Debit and E-Check automated phone payment options: You will simply call The City of Bossier Automated phone line (1-888-993-8823) to use the new IVR (Integrated Voice Recognition System) and follow the prompts. You can also call 1-855-270-3592 to speak to a live agent to assist you in making payments; we accept Visa, MasterCard, and E-Check payments. This service is available 24/7.

Text & Pay: A new and exciting feature available to you! Register your account via the online portal to sign up for Text & Pay.

Automatic Monthly Payments: Log in online OR contact First Billing at 1-855-270-3592 to sign up for auto payments. You can select your payment method; pick your date, and the payment amount. Each month, you will receive emails confirming the payment was successful.

E-Billing: Log in online OR contact First Billing at 1-855-270-3592 to sign up for e-billing. This feature provides you with a paperless option for receiving your monthly bills.

For more information or assistance with registration, please contact First Billing at 1-855-270-3592.