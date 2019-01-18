Bossier City Officer denied bond reduction in sexual animal abuse case

The Bossier City Police Officer accused of sexual abuse of animals is denied a bond reduction.

Judge Michael Craig denied the request from Terry Yetman.

Yetman is currently held on $350,000.00 bond on a total of forty counts of Sexual Abuse of Animals.

Yetman’s attorney Paul Carmouche filed a motion requesting that the bond be lowered. The Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office opposed the lowering of the bond.

A preliminary examination was also held and it was determined by the court that that there was sufficient evidence for the Louisiana State Police to arrest Yetman on the charges.

The defendnat’s next court appearance will be for arraignment on the charges.