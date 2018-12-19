Bossier City offices closed for Christmas

City of Bossier City administrative offices, including those for City Council and City Court, will be closed Monday, December 24th and Tuesday December 25th in observance of Christmas.

Trash collection on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 will be suspended.

Residential trash collection routes for the week of Christmas will run as follows:

* Monday’s trash route will run as scheduled.

* There will be no trash pick-up on Christmas day, Tuesday, December 25, 2018.

* Tuesday’s route will run on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.

* Wednesday’s pick-up will be done on Thursday, December 27, 2018.

* Thursday’s route will run on Friday, December 28, 2018.

* Friday’s route will run on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

