BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City offices will be closed Thursday for the July 4 holiday.

If you normally get your trash picked up on Thursdays, that will now happen on Friday due to the holiday.

Friday’s trash pickup will happen on Saturday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.