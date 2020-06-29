Bossier City offices, pools to close for July 4th holiday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City municipal offices, including the offices for City Council and City Court, will be closed on Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day.

City pools will be open Friday, July 3 but will be closed Saturday, July 4.

Bossier City’s regular trash collection routes will run as scheduled for the week and not be affected by the holiday closure.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.