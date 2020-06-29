Bossier City offices, pools to close for July 4th holiday

Breaking News
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City municipal offices, including the offices for City Council and City Court, will be closed on Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day.

City pools will be open Friday, July 3 but will be closed Saturday, July 4.

Bossier City’s regular trash collection routes will run as scheduled for the week and not be affected by the holiday closure.

