Bossier City offices to close for Christmas, trash collection days shift for holiday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (City of Bossier News Release) – Bossier City administrative offices, including those for city council and city court, will be closed Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25 in observance of Christmas.

Trash collection on Dec. 25 will be suspended. Residential trash collection routes for the week of Christmas will run as follows:

Monday and Tuesday’s trash route will run as scheduled.

There will be no trash pick-up on Christmas day, Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Wednesday’s route will run on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Thursday’s pick-up will be done on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Friday’s route will run on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.