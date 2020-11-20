Bossier City offices to close for Thanksgiving Holiday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — All City of Bossier City administrative offices, including the City Council office and City Court, will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trash collection routes will not run on Thanksgiving Day.

Thursday trash collection routes will run on Friday, Nov. 27 and Friday’s routes will run on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday trash collection routes will run as scheduled the week of Thanksgiving.