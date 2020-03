Bossier City Municipal Complex and all administrative offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 for business.

Trash collection in Bossier City will begin a late route schedule Wednesday starting with the collection of all normal Tuesday route customers.

The remainder of the week’s collection will be a day behind. Trash collection will also be taking place on Saturday in efforts to collect the city’s trash for the week.

All other normal city services will resume on Thursday.