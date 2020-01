BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City is closing down all of their administrative offices, including the City Council and City Court, on Monday, Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The City of Bossier City says that Monday’s trash collection routes will run as scheduled.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.