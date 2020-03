The Mardi Gras season is just starting in Bossier City!

“The most important event of the season is tonight because it is the kickoff of Mardi Gras season,” said publicity chair Linda Frost.

Although New Orleans is known for throwing the party, organizers say Shreveport has it going on.

“We’re getting south Louisiana cultures and ways in a more family, friendly way,” said Krewe of Gemini captain Tracy Herrin.