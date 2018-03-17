Bossier City: One dies, five injured in three-vehicle pileup

A Lincoln Parish man died in a three-vehicle crash in Bossier City today.

Jeremy Moore, 32, of Dubach was pronounced dead from injuries that occurred when he crashed into an 18-wheeler early this morning, and his three passengers were transported to University Health with serious injuries.

Around 2 a.m. today, Bossier City Police responded to a fatality crash that occurred in the westbound lane of I-20 at its intersection with Benton Road. In addition to BPD patrol units and the Bossier Fire Department, the BCP Police Accident Investigation team responded to investigate the crash.

Preliminary reports suggest Moore, who was driving a pickup truck pickup truck (Vehicle #1), was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a tractor trailer truck (Vehicle #2), before crashing into a passenger car (Vehicle #3).

When Moore’s pickup crashed into the passenger car, it began spinning into the center divider and went airborne, falling approximately 40 feet between the bridges, Benton Road overpass and Barksdale Boulevard.

Moore’s truck landed upside down on the ground below, just east of the Benton Road overpass near the railroad tracks.

The three passengers in Moore’s pickup truck were transported to University Health with serious injuries.

Driver and passenger in the passenger car were transported to Willis Knighton Bossier with minor injuries, and the driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured.

Toxicology samples were taken and will be sent to the lab to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.