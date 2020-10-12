Bossier City park closes for thorough cleaning

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City park will be closing for a couple of days this week for a thorough cleaning.

According to the City of Bossier City, the newly renovated Field of Dreams Park will be shut down from Tuesday, Oct. until Thursday, Oct. 15 so crews can do a detailed cleaning of the equipment.

The park will reopen to the public Friday, Oct. 16.

Meanwhile, the company that installed the new equipment has requested a photo opportunity at the park for publication in the manufacturer’s magazine.

The Field of Dreams is the largest poured and play park in the state at 19,900 square feet. It features playground equipment for children from six months to 12- years-old including special needs children.

The park will be featured in an equipment magazine in 2021.

Director of Bossier City Parks and Recreation said, “We are proud that the Field of Dreams will be getting national promotion by being in the magazine.”

