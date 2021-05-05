Bossier City park will have limited parking for 2021 BAFB Air Show due to recent rains

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City park used to watch the BAFB “Defenders of Liberty Air Show” will have limited parking this year due to the wet conditions caused by recent rains.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, Mike Wood Park on 2200 Dennis St. will not have as many parking spaces available this weekend for people wanting to visit the park to watch the 2021 BAFB Air Show because of the damp grass.

Vehicle parking will now be limited to the 163 paved parking spaces inside the park. Visitors will not be allowed to park in grassy areas or on any other area not specifically designated for vehicle parking.

Because of the limited number of parking spaces that will be available, a Bossier City Parks and Recreation employee will be stationed at the park entrance and will only allow a total of 163 vehicles in the park at a time.

Additional guests may enter, as determined by the employee when parking vacancies become available. The gates to Mike Wood Park will open at 7 a.m. on both days of the air show.