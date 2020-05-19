Bossier City parks partially reopened for walkers, joggers, and tennis

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker announced Tuesday that parks are reopened for walking, jogging, and tennis, effective immediately.

In consultation with the Bossier City Council, Mayor Walker announced the decision Tuesday afternoon. Playgrounds and basketball courts remain closed, according to Bossier City officials.

The reopening will allow residents to enjoy the outdoors while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.

