Three new members of the Bossier City Police Department officially joined the ranks.
Thursday morning Chief Shane McWilliams administered oaths to Police Officers D’Angelo Baker, Tyler Gillis, and Morgan Jester during a swearing in ceremony at the Bossier City Public Safety Training Center
Officers Baker and Jester complete their 12-week state Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) certification instruction this week at the Bossier Sheriff’s North Louisiana Criminal Justice Academy.
Officer Gillis joins the BCPD as certified law enforcement officer from other agency.
The group will next take part a four week long departmental training program to learn the policies and procedures of the Bossier City Police Department.
Once that training is complete, the new officers will then spend three months riding patrol with Field Training
Officers before being assigned to the patrol division.
Bossier City Police Department swears in 3 new officers
Three new members of the Bossier City Police Department officially joined the ranks.