Bossier City Police search for missing 13-year-old

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City detectives need your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division, Mariah Venious was last seen Friday, June 5 leaving her home on Nina St.

Mariah stands 5’5″ tall and weighs 145 lbs. She last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and red and white shoes.

Investigators said Mariah has family in both Bossier City and Shreveport.

Anyone who may have information on where Mariah could be is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8652.

