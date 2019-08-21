Bossier City police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a 10-year-old Jontavius Brown. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking the public for assistance in finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say Jontavius Brown was last seen at 7:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Falling Water Circle. Detectives say Jontavius got into an argument with his sister and ran away.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Jontavius Brown should immediately contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8977.

