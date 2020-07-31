Bossier City police searching for missing teen with autism

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are asking for help from the public in finding a teenager with autisim who left her home on Ray Street in Shady Grove early Friday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Sommer Sky Nicole Platt is described as being five feet one inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Sommer has been listed in the National Crime Information Center as missing.

Anyone who may have information on Sommer’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8605.

