Bossier City police seek help finding vehicle

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are asking the public to help them find a vehicle in connection with a late morning disturbance.

According to police, just before 11 a.m. Sunday they responded to 400 John Wesley Boulevard in reference to a disturbance.

Police say they found out through witnesses that an adult black female was possibly involved in an argument with an adult black male and that the two subjects left the location in a silver car traveling towards Barksdale Boulevard.

The vehicle appears to have damage to the passenger-side front bumper and hood. The BCPD Criminal Investigation Division is looking for information on the vehicle and the subjects involved in the reported argument.

The Bossier City Police Department can be contacted at 318-741-8605. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web.

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. Anonymity is guaranteed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.