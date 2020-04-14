Bossier City police seek help looking for runaway teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway Shreveport teenager.

According to police, 16-year-old Kierra Thomas ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Friday, April 3.

Kierra was last seen wearing a black sweater, light blue pants, and a blue bandana. She is five feet six inches tall and weighs approximately 138 pounds.

Kierra also goes by the nicknames of “KeKe” and “Ladybug.”

Police say Kierra is connected to the Clark Street area in Shreveport.

Anyone who may have information to help find Kierra is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.