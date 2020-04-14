Breaking News
LDH reports 129 new COVID-19 deaths, largest single-day death count in Louisiana to-date
Live Now
Gov. Hutchinson COVID-19 Tuesday briefing

Bossier City police seek help looking for runaway teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway Shreveport teenager. 

According to police, 16-year-old Kierra Thomas ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Friday, April 3. 

Kierra was last seen wearing a black sweater, light blue pants, and a blue bandana. She is five feet six inches tall and weighs approximately 138 pounds.

Kierra also goes by the nicknames of “KeKe” and “Ladybug.”

Police say Kierra is connected to the Clark Street area in Shreveport.

Anyone who may have information to help find Kierra is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss