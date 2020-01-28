Bossier City police seek public’s help in finding missing man

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public to help them find a Bossier City man who has been missing since last week.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 48-year-old Garrett Gene Wilson was reported missing by his family on Sunday, Jan. 26. His family says no one has been able to contact Wilson since Thursday, Jan. 23.

BCPD describes Wilson as standing 6’0 tall and weighs about 230 pounds. It is unknown if Wilson has any medical problems.

Wilson has been listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611.

