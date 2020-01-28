Live Now
Trump’s legal team continues opening arguments in impeachment trial

Bossier City police seek public’s help in finding missing man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public to help them find a Bossier City man who has been missing since last week.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 48-year-old Garrett Gene Wilson was reported missing by his family on Sunday, Jan. 26. His family says no one has been able to contact Wilson since Thursday, Jan. 23.

BCPD describes Wilson as standing 6’0 tall and weighs about 230 pounds. It is unknown if Wilson has any medical problems.

Wilson has been listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories